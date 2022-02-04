Model villages in sorry state as access to clean water and power remain limited

By EVODE UWIRAGIYE More by this Author

Over the last decade, more than 7,000 families have been resettled in model villages as the government seeks to improve access to decent shelter for vulnerable people.

A typical model village normally includes a three bedroom house equipped with water, solar and sanitation facilities. This is in addition to social and economic infrastructure as well as a health

facility.

However, during a recent visit by a team of six senators led by senator Marie Rose Mureshyankwano across the country, it was discovered that some model villages now have dilapidated infrastructure.

Many homes have limited access to fresh water and electricity. Furthermore, some homes are struggling to access food. Residents claim they no longer have land to cultivate food, and are struggling to feed their families.

For instance, Seraphine Mukashyaka, 60, lives with her grandchild aged 13 in the renowned Rwanco model village in Byimana cell, Kanombe sector. She told Rwanda Today that she eats only once a day and needs more food.

She moved to the model village in July 2021 after being relocated from a slum and high-risk zone known as Bannyahe.

“I am too weak to do anything... I am in need of help but the village chief does not listen to our problems,” Mukashyaka said, adding that she is still waiting for assistance from local leaders.

However, she benefited from the recent government Covid-19 food relief distributed to vulnerable homes.

Rwanda Today contacted Gaspard Nzabandora, a social welfare officer in this village for a comment but refused.

But the majority of residents of model villages say while they appreciate being given free accommodation, finding sources of livelihood remains a challenge after relocation.

The government has set a goal to have 70 percent of the Rwandan population living in an urban area or village by 2024. The Senate is expected to present their findings to parliament soon with recommendations.