Minister concerned with genocide masterminds living in foreign land

An alarm has been raised over rising over cases of children of perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi living abroad who continue to promote genocide ideology in the countries of residence.

According to the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement, though Rwanda has made progress towards eradicating cases of genocide ideology inside the country, cases are still rising among some Rwandans in the diaspora including neighboring countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo.

And while cases of genocide ideology are less among the youth born after 1994, hate speech and the ideology are still being peddled on social media platforms, Rwandans living in foreign countries.

Addressing over 600 youth from higher learning institutions, Rwandan Community Abroad and ex-combatants gathered at the Mutobo Reintegration and Demobilisation Center in Musanze District, Bizimana Jean Damascene, Minister for National Unity and Civic Engagement, expressed concerns that some countries in the region are still hosting and protecting people, who harbour genocide ideology.

He said there are some former affiliates of the genocidal regime in exile who have opened online radios and other Internet-based mediums which they use to continue propagating the genocide Ideology.

Suspects in Belgium

He made reference to Gaspard Musabyimana, who was part of the genocidal government, and now leaves in Belgium where is said to be spreading genocide ideology.

According to him, Mr Musabyimana is running an online radio, which he uses as a platform to spread hate, divisive messages riddled with genocide Ideology and revisionism.

“How can someone like that still be out there having people who listen to him, what is sad is that he still has people in the country who listen to him as well as share information with him” Mr Bizimana said a defeat, the genocidal government was welcomed in DRC where they formed what they called the Rwandan government based in exile.

They had a whole setup, including an army headed by Major Augustine Bizimungu. Twenty-nine years later, the children of some of the genocide perpetrators, many of who are schooled in some of the best western schools, have stepped into the shoes of their parents.

Some are said to be continuing with the propagation of the genocide ideology, using the expertise and means they have at their disposal.

The children of genocide perpetrators for example, have created an association called Jambo ASBL, which continues to deny the Genocide against the Tutsi, and also perpetuates the genocide ideology. Placide Kayumba, the founder and former president of Jambo ASBL, is a son of Dominique Ntawukuriryayo, former Sous-Préfect of Gisagara during the genocide, who in 2010 was sentenced to 25 years by ICTR for genocide.

He led killings at Kabuye hill where more than 30,000 people were killed.