Workers at mining sites are preparing for the worst as the weatherman warns of heavy rains throughout the months of March to May. Miners are expected to bore the brunt of the heavy rains alongside people living in high-risk zones and poorly built houses.

According to the Ministry in charge of emergency management, in the months of January and February, 48 people lost lives to floods. The ministry said 20 of them were killed by thunder while 11 were lost their lives in mining sites.

Over 90 have been injured, the ministry added. The latest forecast by Rwanda Meteorology Agency indicates that an enhanced amount of rainfall will likely result in floods and landslides in the northwestern and southwestern parts of Rwanda.

Insufficient funding and an increasing number of new investors picking interest in the mining sector might put even more miners at risk in the coming rainy season. Jean Malic Kalima, Chairperson of Rwanda’s Miners Association told Rwanda Today that heavy rains add to low-quality mining sites.

A Rwanda Mines Petroleum and Gas Board report indicates that at least 2023 mining deaths were recorded in 2018 2019.

“It has always been a concern despite efforts and regulations to improve the safety of our workers. The risks increase in the rainy season but also the impact is amplified by poor quality assurance at mining sites. We are encouraging companies to hire quality inspectors on mining sites to assess and minimize risks,” Mr Kalima said.

He added that the health risks of miners might become even more concerning as more investors join the sector. He said the association has registered new mining companies in the last year despite the pandemic. Rwanda Miners Association has around 100 company members.

There are around 250 prospecting, exploration, and mining companies with at least 500 mine sites in Rwanda, according to the Ministry of Environment. Gamico Ltd, a mining company that has sites in Gatsibo and Nyarugenge districts used to pay between Rwf100,000 and Rwf200,000 per year as insurance for their workers less than a year ago. Recently, this was increased to Rwf600,000 a year for their 500 workers on sites.

Jean Philippe Ngagijimana, owner of the company says the increasing cost of insurance adds long procedures they go through while trying to acquire insurance. He suggests that the government steps in to inspect insurance companies.

Jean Phillipe says the cost is increasing while the company's profits do not. Before the pandemic, Rwanda’s principal minerals were being sold at relatively low prices on the international market.

They fetched $99 millionin 2019, down from $143 million in 2018 — which was the sector’s best performing period in five years. From January to November 2021, tin prices rose from $21,920 per tonne to $39,159 per tonne, reaching the highest level ever, according to a report by a market research firm Index Box.

