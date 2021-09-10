Lower food prices follow good harvest, Covid

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

City households are enjoying lower food prices following bumper harvests and the easing of pandemic restrictions.

A mini-survey by Rwanda Today, found buyers enjoying moderate prices on the staple commodities on the market.

The harvest last season means farmers had enough to sell, aided by improved health situation as foodstuff can be moved beyond and to the city.

However, the traders also attribute the moderate prices to the fact that the coronavirus effects disrupted exports of some commodities that are now finding a ready market in the country.

The price of a kilo of beans, now range between Rwf500 and Rwf900 in various markets, an increase from between Rwf500 and Rwf800. Processed maize flour prices showed no change remaining between Rwf500 and Rwf600 based on the variety.

Cassava has also increased between Rwf300 and Rwf350 a kilo from between Rwf250 and Rwf300 a couple of months ago in Nyabugogo market.

However, the rice has dropped as a kilo cost between Rwf650 and Rwf1,100 from Rwf7,00 and Rwf1200 two months ago, while tomatoes cost Rwf500 a kilo, same as last month.

A kilo of bananas cost Rwf120 at Gahoromani market, Rwf140 in Ziniya market in Kicukiro district, an increase of just Rwf20 from last month.

“Normally the dry period is for harvesting, but last season regisered a decent harvest. The increase in some commodities is due to easing of movement restrictions and the season coming to an end” said Chantal Mukandayisenga, a grocer.

Traders explained the drop on restrictions that barred exports to some neighbouring countries.

“Most vegetables from western province end up in-country as coronavirus-related restrictions have made the border crossing between Rwanda and DR Congo harder than before,” Emile Ndagijimana, a food supplier in Nyabugogo.