Lightning strike kills 4 Tanzanians from same family

By XINHUA More by this Author

Dar es Salaam,

Four people from the same family were killed by lightning Thursday night on Lake Victoria's Bumbile Island in Tanzania's northwestern district of Muleba in Kagera Region, an official said on Friday.

"The victims were a couple and their two children," Muleba district commissioner Thoba Nguvilla told a news conference, adding that they were hit by the lightning while they were asleep.

The official said the deceased family was engaged in farming and fishing on the island.

Robert Musiibha, chairman of Bulyo village in the area, said the house of the victims, which was roofed by iron sheets, was razed to the ground in the lightning strike.