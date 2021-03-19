Leaders mourn Tanzania's Magufuli

Then Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced Magufuli’s death on Wednesday night, ending weeks of speculation over the president’s health and whereabouts.

Condolence messages flowed in Thursday as leaders mourned Tanzanian President John Magufuli, declaring national mourning periods and flags to fly at half-mast.

Ms Suluhu took oath as president on Friday, becoming the country's sixth president and first female head of state.

On Thursday, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame declared a national mourning which will last until the burial of the late President of United Republic of Tanzania.

“His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of Republic of Rwanda, has declared a period of national morning during which the National and the Flag of East African Community will fly at half-mast on all Rwandan territory including diplomatic missions abroad. The period of mourning will last until the burial of the late President of United Republic of Tanzania. We remain in solidarity with the people and government of the United Republic of Tanzania as well as with the family of his excellency President Magufuli..” reading the statement from the office of the PM.

On Thursday, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta declared seven days of national mourning and ordered flags in all public spaces and diplomatic missions to be flown at half-mast.

He eulogised Magufuli as a friend, a colleague, and a visionary ally whom he worked with closely to forge lasting bonds between Kenya and Tanzania.

"On behalf of the Government and People of Kenya, I convey our sincere condolences to the First Lady of Tanzania, HE Mrs Janet Magufuli, their children and his entire family; and affirm our deep solidarity with the Government and People of Tanzania during this challenging time. Tanzania remains in our thoughts and prayers," President said.

Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye declared seven days of national mourning starting Thursday.

“I am terribly saddened to learn the passing of my friend and brother H.E John Pombe Magufuli...My thoughts and prayers go out to the government and people of Tanzania for the loss of a great leader,” he said.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir declared three days of national mourning.

“The People of the Republic of South Sudan are deeply saddened and grieving with their brothers and sisters in the United Republic of Tanzania. At this moment, the people of the Republic of South Sudan stand in solidarity with the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania,” he said in a condolence message on Thursday.

Report by The EastAfrican, Garang Malak and Moses Havyarimana.