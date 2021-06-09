Kiir sacks governor and administrator in mini shuffle

The Lakes State has been experiencing killings related to gun violence. Among the recent incidents was the shooting of a Catholic priest two months ago, which the President condemned.

The South Sudanese leader did not give reasons for the changes, only citing presidential powers enshrined in the Constitution.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has made a mini reshuffle in the coalition government and dropped the Lakes State Governor and Reweng Administrative Area Chief Overseer.

President Kiir, through a presidential decree issued Tuesday night, sacked Lakes State leader Makur Kulang and replaced him with Gen Riiny Tueny Mabor, who was heading the Military Intelligence.

Gen Mabor was replaced by Lt-Gen Marshal Stephen, the South Sudan Peoples Defence Forces Chief of Operations.

The President also relieved Reweng chief William Chol and appointed Peter Dau in his place.

The sacked governor had been nominated by Mr Kiir party's, the Sudan People Liberation Movement.

However, the Lakes State has been experiencing killings related to gun violence. Among the recent incidents was the shooting of a Catholic priest two months ago, which the President condemned.