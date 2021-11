By Nation. Africa More by this Author

HUGE EXPLOSION rocks Mogadishu, Somalia; no information from authorities yet on cause of blast or casualties.

Reports say there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

According to Reuters, the Thursday morning blast occurred near the K4 junction in the heart of Mogadishu.

The agency says the blast was followed by gunfire.

Walls of a nearby hospital also collapsed from the force of the explosion.

