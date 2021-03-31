By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Heavy gunfire heard near president's residence in Niger

Residents of Niger's capital Niamey said Wednesday they heard shots, including from heavy weapons, during the night in a district that includes the presidency.

"It was around 3am, we have heard shots from heavy and light weapons and it lasted 15 minutes before stopping, followed by shots from light weapons," one resident of Niamey's Plateau district, which includes the president's official residence and offices said.

"The gunfire lasted about 20 minutes," another resident said.