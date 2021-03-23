Advertisement

Gunman kills 10 in US supermarket

Tuesday March 23 2021
Police officers secure the perimeter of the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 22, 2021 after reports of an active shooter. JASON CONNOLLY | AFP

By AFP

At least 10 people were shot dead by a gunman at a grocery store in the western US state of Colorado, police said Monday.

Among those dead was police officer Eric Talley, who was the first to respond to the scene at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, near Denver.

"We know of 10 fatalities at the scene, including one of our Boulder PD officers... Officer Tally responded to the scene -- was first on the scene -- and he was fatally shot," said police chief Maris Herold.


