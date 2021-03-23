Gunman kills 10 in US supermarket

By AFP More by this Author

At least 10 people were shot dead by a gunman at a grocery store in the western US state of Colorado, police said Monday.

Among those dead was police officer Eric Talley, who was the first to respond to the scene at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, near Denver.

"We know of 10 fatalities at the scene, including one of our Boulder PD officers... Officer Tally responded to the scene -- was first on the scene -- and he was fatally shot," said police chief Maris Herold.



