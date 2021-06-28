Govt considers new building code after quake in Rubavu

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

The government is considering new building standards for the western parts of the country that are prone to earthquakes to ensure that they will withstand future tremors.

According to the official tally, the recent earthquakes followed by the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano in the Democratic Republic of Congo led to the death of at least 32 people mostly in the DRC, while over 1,200 homes were destroyed on the Rwandan side.

Owners of such buildings, which were vacated, are now carrying out repairs. “My tenants vacated my three commercial flats. I am still trying to fix them. As of now, I have spent Rwf300, 000 on renovation, increasing their structural reinforcement and prestressed concrete walls,” Jean Damascene Nibishaka, a Rubavu resident told Rwanda Today.

According to the Rwanda Mining Board’s Seismic Monitor, the highest quakes with magnitude of around 5.3 between May, 22-28 left cracks in roads and houses in Rubavu.

According to government officials, the assessment is under way for new structures that will withstand future shocks. “We are currently working with the Ministry of Emergency, Rwanda Housing Authority and Rwanda Mining Board to review the construction standards,” Deogratsias Nzabonimpa, the vice-mayor of Rubavu district told Rwanda Today.

“Though the revision of the master plan was in the final stages, the recent tremors have proven to us that some components were not considered,” Nzabonimpa added.

Advertisement

According to the Rwanda Housing Authority, families whose homes are in the red-zone will be evacuated. “There is a wide noticeable crack from DR Congo that traverses Rubavu city. All the houses around that crack, which is considered a red-zone, will be evacuated,” Felix Nshimyumuremyi, the director-general of Rwanda Housing Authority told Rwanda Today.

Mr Nshimyumuremyi said the process of developing house designs’ that will be adopted in the western region of Rusizi, Karongi and Rubavu districts is expected to be over by August.

“There are people who can develop structures that can withstand the quakes but they are limited by skills and knowledge. Our structural engineering team is working on the relevant design.” “We expect to have the designs complete in August.

They will be given to the concerned districts. The residents will be advised on structures they can build based on the terrain. No more struggles to get construction permits or designing cost,” Nshimyumuremyi added.