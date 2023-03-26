Fertlity of women declines to an average of four children

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

The number of children born to a Rwandan woman has dropped by half in the past 30

years.

The trend, experts said, is a positive development for the country’s health and economic outcomes. The most recent Population and Housing census by the National Statistics of Rwanda an average Rwandan woman will likely have three to four children in her lifetime.

This number has been plunging since the first survey that was done in 1971 when a Rwandan woman had between eight and nine children on average.

Experts Rwanda Today spoke to attribute the decline in the fertility rate to the education of women and girls, the use of family planning methods and the desire to have a quality life.

The decline is not happening in Rwanda alone, as data from the World Economic Forum shows that there has been a 50 per cent decline globally in the past 70 years. In the region, Kenya has the lowest fertility of 3.4, followed by Rwanda with 3.6, Ugandan with 4.6 children, Tanzanian women have 4 children in their lifetime while Burundi has the highest fertility rate in the region of 5.1.

Family sizes are shrinking in Rwanda’s urban areas but burgeoning in rural households. Eastern Province has the highest fertility rate of four children per woman, Southern and Western provinces follow with 3.8, Northern Province has 3.3 while a woman in Kigali is likely to have 3 children in her lifetime.

Rwandan women give birth at the age of between 15 and 49 on average.

“The number fell to between three and four children per woman from over seven children in the past years. This is impressive given Rwanda’s efforts invested in family planning. We will, however, watch out for further decline because while the rate is currently good, any further decline would pose concerns,” said the director general of National Statistics of Rwanda during his presentation of the Population and Housing census results.

Mary Balikungeri, Chairperson of Rwanda Women’s Network, a local non-government organization that promotes policies for women empowerment, told Rwanda Today that the declining fertility rate is an indicator that Rwandan women are no longer burdened by childbirth, therefore, can be active in economic activities.

“This is a win for Rwandan women. The fact that rural women came from having up to 8 children to three is very impressive. This is a win not only for women but for future generations of girls who will have the option to pursue their education and economic gains as much as men without having to spend years bearing children,” Ms Balikungeri said.

She added that the declining fertility rate could be a response to higher literacy rates among women. The population and housing census also shows that 90 per cent of Rwandan women attend schools compared to 88 per cent of men.

Experts say the declining fertility rate gives Rwanda leverage in the region with more women involved in economic activities that are reflected in the overall economy.

“That is quite impressive, especially compared with some al neighbors trend...” said Andrew Mold, Regional representative of UNECA.