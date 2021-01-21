FAO launches $17m food security project in Somalia

Livestock and fishing are leading income earners in Somalia but both have been affected by conflict, climate change, piracy and illegal fishing.

The Food Agriculture Organization in collaboration with the European Union on Wednesday launched a three-year project in Somalia to enhance food security by increasing job opportunities in the fisheries and livestock sectors.

The Resilient Fisheries and Livestock Value Chain for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth in Somalia

(RAAISE) project is meant to create new jobs and rehabilitate primary infrastructure within the fisheries and livestock sectors.

The $17.8 million project funded by the EU will be implemented by FAO, which will provide agricultural inputs and support technical training of pastoralists, fisherfolk, and honey producers.

Etienne Peterschmitt, the FAO Representative for Somalia, said the RAAISE project recognises the significant progress that ministries and stakeholders have made in strengthening food supply, increase export revenues and employment, and improving the quality of food delivered to citizens.

“FAO is pleased to be able to place the support it is bringing to this project within the wider framework of its support to the productive sectors of Somalia, in partnership with the Federal and Regional Governments, donors and the private sector,” he said.

The project will deliver an integrated package of activities to strengthen the Somali economy and contribute to sustainable investments in the livestock and fisheries sectors.

It targets the entire Somalia but with particular focus on corridors in Somalia and, Central North, Shabelle, and Juba River.

Key areas of action for the project focus on increased quantity, quality and consistency of production, marketing, expanding access to markets, and building skills and capacities.

The project will also focus on rehabilitating and constructing infrastructure to provide water sources for irrigation and livestock as well as improving fodder storage sheds and rehabilitating fisheries infrastructure such as jetties and markets to improve product quality. In addition, it will provide training through a community-based approach such as Fisher Field Schools.