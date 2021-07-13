Families around Volcanoes park to give way for growing gorilla population

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

More than 3,000 families in the three districts bordering the Volcanoes National Park face will be relocated as o­fficials expedite plans to secure additional habitat for the mountain gorillas whose numbers have been on the rise.

As of 2019, Dian Fossey Gorilla Conservation Fund estimated that the population of gorillas in Rwanda had increased to 459, from 400 at the last census. The overall total of mountain gorillas was estimated at 1,063 in the Virunga mountain range of Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Given the social economic impact of moving such a number of families, we will first ensure that funds are raised and relocation plans for homes and economic activities before we implement the project...” Clare Akamanzi, Rwanda Development Board chief executive officer, told Rwanda Today.

With the Park now hosting the largest mountain gorilla population in the Virunga massif, their growth continues to pose a serious space sparking concerns that the available habitat is no longer enough to sustain their numbers for now and in the near future.

Assessments by African Wildlife Foundation suggest that at least 3,700 hectares of additional land is needed to expand the habitat and the buffer zone of the Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda if the country is to effectively address risks of human-gorilla conflict, infanticide cases and disease transmission resulting from human-wildlife interaction and closeness of gorilla families.

Rwanda Today learnt, however, that government and partners were still mulling possible ways to fund different components of the expansion project before they can move on to set exact timelines.

The government has so far secured 27-hectare land donated by African Wildlife Foundation, while negotiations were ongoing to secure additional 150 hectares for the overall park expansion kick off in pilot phase.

However, its start is still subject to completion of costing and budgeting of land acquisition, and investments that are needed to cater for livelihoods of the communities around the area, Rwanda Today has learnt.