Experts warn against lowering the mask in the fight on Covid

By ELYSE INGABIRE UWASE

Medical experts and the government have warned the public against complacency in observing Covid-19 protocols.

This followed observation that has forced volunteers and police to enforce the health protocols that had been released by Health Ministry.

A spot check by Rwanda Today around Kigali city indicated that members of the public are increasingly backtracking on compliance with Covid-19 protocols with many no longer washing hands or social distancing, among other rules.

This is widespread at key public facilities like bus stations, markets and businesses that were allowed to operate to near full capacity. Despite youth volunteers enforcing handwashing at entrance, people et crowded inside.

“I don’t pay attention to social distancing because I’m fully vaccinated. Even, I can’t distance with others because somebody may bypass me on the queue,” said John Dusingizimana, a construction firm worker found at Nyabugogo bus Park.

“It is getting hard to compel people to enforce protocols but we do try as much as we can. I know Covid-19 is still with us and disregarding the protocols may take us back,” a youth volunteer in Nyabugogo told Rwanda Today.

While health officials hail gains made in the pandemic fight, they caution it not yet under control, and social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks, among others will remain priority for a yet to be determined period of time.

Dr David Turatsinze of the national Covid-19 taskforce said even the increased vaccination coverage does not suggest it is time to be complacent.

“The lowest number of cases doesn’t mean covid-19 is over. Even being vaccinated can’t avoid people being infected or spread the virus to others.

Everyone has to pay much attention to protocols and Covid-19 symptoms,” he said. Rwanda National Police spokesperson CP John Bosco Kabera said coronavirus still exists and killing people around the world.

“We urge people to stick to the rules and regulations for their own safety and others. Some activities reopened because of reduction of number of cases but Police and other institutions will not tolerate those flouting the preventive measures.”