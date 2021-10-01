Employees go back to work, but at a cost

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

Despite the ongoing mass vaccination, and decline in infection offering a sigh of relief to thousands affected by job cuts since the pandemic struck 18 months ago, red flag has been raised about businesses are taking advantage of their employees.

The recent review of Covid-19 measures has seen even sectors like gaming, gyms, pools, and recreational facilities, among others that had remained closed for long allowed to open for clients with both proofs of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test.

This saw more people who had lost incomes and livelihoods start making it back to work. However, workers decried that employers were keen on renegotiating contracts to offer lower pay for the staff they had either suspended or laid off, to perform similar tasks and for the same amount of time in contravention with laws.

“In our case, everyone was recalled but only those who accepted lower pay are working. Some chose not to continue and are considered terminated and not owed anything,” a staff at a Nyabugogo-based restaurant whose staff salaries were slashed by between 30 to 50 percent when it reopened recently told Rwanda Today on condition of anonymity.

Her concerns are shared by workers in public transport currently operating at reduced carrying capacity, and other private sector enterprises under pressure to cut spending amid pandemic-induced financial challenges.

According to the labour law, suspended employees due to cessation of enterprise activities as a result of economic and technical difficulties, or force majeure like the pandemic ought to be reinstated within 90 days.

The expiry of the period implies that the employee is dismissed and therefore receives terminal benefits.