Electronic platform to curb fraud at auctions

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

The government is betting on the newly launched electronic auctioning platform to curb malpractices and improve transparency in the process of auctioning private property.

Launched this month, the e-auction platform dubbed Cyamunara has been on pilot phase since August last year, and around 1,300 people have signed up for the portal.

According to the official figures, 22 professional bailiffs have been questioned for the malpractices only in May, three of whom have been dismissed with immediate effect, 16 of them suspended for period ranging between one and six months, while only three have been pleaded not guilty.

“We have been with the System-Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), that tracks the proceeding, and stops after the ruling and the convicts go to jail, and we didn’t have the system that helps us to enforce the court ruling.

We believe in the goodwill of all stakeholders to make it successful,” Johnston Busingye, the Minister of Justice noted during the online launch of the platform. “People’s properties have been devalued throughout the auction process due to some powerful people’s connivance. People will now be allowed to visit the properties to be actioned and the rest process took place within the system,” Busingye added.

According to the Ministry of Justice figures, over 50, 000 cases remain unenforced, whose enforcements are believed to be speeded up with the adoption of the platform.

Martime Urujeni, head of Access to Justice Department at the Ministry of Justice observes that with platform’s transparency, all the actions, and logs in of the bailiffs that could be tracked, all the malpractices that could take place throughout the proceedings will be easily identified.