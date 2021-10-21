Educators raise concern over looming rise in dropout rates

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Number of children dropping out of school could rise following the recent decision by the government to stop automatic promotion.

Recently released figures show over 60,000 learners in primary and lower secondary schools will have to repeat classes as a result of the recent termination of the automatic promotion policy.

"Students and parents have been used to automatic promotion for years. This sudden termination that comes during a pandemic and schools' cost rising might push many students to drop out...," said Regine Akarikumutima, an educator.

While the government has pledged to support those who failed with extra classes, this does not guarantee that all learners will enroll.

Educators say special measures are needed to ensure that children remain in school as some parents may find it difficult to do the same.

The automatic promotion policy that had been in use for over 10 years prohibited more than 10 percent of classes from repeating regardless of their performance.

Repetition rates in secondary schools have remained between one percent and two percent since 2012.

In recent years, some districts recorded an increase in dropout rates. For instance, in Gisagara and Nyamagabe districts in the Southern province, dropout rates shot up from five percent and six percent in 2018 to 11 and 14 percent in 2019 respectively, according to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda.

Worrying rate

According to the latest Rwanda Governance Scorecard (RGS), an annual national index that assesses the state of governance in Rwanda, dropout in secondary schools is eight percent and seven percent in primary schools.

Increasing dropout rates went parallel with dropping national examination pass rates. The recent numbers from the Ministry of Education indicate that the passing rate in primary schools and lower secondary dropped by 0.3 percent.

Minister of Education Dr Valentine Uwamariya says that the ministry is conducting a countrywide assessment in schools to come up with solutions.

"There are several reasons for the assessment, but we have been receiving complaints from employers that there is a skills gap with fresh graduates. We will assess schools’ performance and education policies during the last three years and come up with decisions," said Ms Uwamariya.

For the past two decades, Dr Uwamariya said, education policies focused on school enrollment because the infrastructure was insufficient.

"Now we are focusing on the quality. We look at the infrastructure, quality of teachers and performance," the Minister said.

Rwanda targets to cut dropout rates to one percent by 2024. The recently published RGS indicated that citizens found the education sector wanting.

Among others, the Rwanda Governance Scorecard report recommended that the government ensure quality education, spearhead citizen ICT literacy, and enhance human security.