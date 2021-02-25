Education Ministry grapples with no performance tracking tools

Some teachers in primary and secondary schools do not have files detailing their personal information and academic qualifications to aid the government's efforts to boost quality

By CHRISTOPHE HITAYEZU More by this Author

Thousands of serving teachers in primary and secondary schools do not have employment records.

The problem is linked to limited institutional coordination between the Ministry of Education and Local Government which handles teacher’s issues.

According to Article 28 of Presidential Order establishing special statutes governing teachers in nursery, primary, secondary and technical and vocational schools before appointment, a teacher’s personal employment file must contain a detailed curriculum vita; a photocopy of identity card or passport; a certified copy of degree or certificate; a passport photo in colour; a criminal record and a medical certificate.

Yet now, out of a total of 23,617 teachers in 11 districts surveyed by the National Public Service Commission (NPSC), there are 1,566 teachers without the files. Of 1,149 and 317 in secondary and primary schools respectively, only 6.6 percent are accounted for.

In the same districts, 37.3 percent of serving teachers do not have complete files, while 17.3 percent work without appointment letters. Appearing before parliament last week, Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, Minister for Education said lack of records affects quality of education because the ministry is unable to track academic qualifications to identify those who lack the required qualifications.

“There is a need for a framework that gives competence to the Ministry of Education to follow up on teachers and hold them to account,” she said, arguing that it is unclear who is in charge of managing teachers due to the overlapping responsibilities between Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Local Government.

Advertisement

“None has full control on the teacher, each of the institutions has a portion. This is one of reasons we see schools without even a single student having a pass mark, no follow up in place to make sure teachers are in order,” Gloriose Uwanyirigira, Member of Parliament said.

Angelina Muganza, Executive Secretary of NPSC, said that teachers’ inspection is still not effective.

“There is no clear follow up on teachers. Rwanda Education Board’s Inspections should go beyond teachers’ daily duties to employment documents fulfillment,” she said