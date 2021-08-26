Dar es Salaam gunman: A case of a good boy gone bad

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam,

As Dar es Salaam residents are still trying to come to terms with Wednesday’s shooting along the Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road the identity of the lone gunman involve has finally been revealed.

Immediately after the incident images of a certain young man who was only identified as Hamza a resident of Upanga (near Fire Brigade) began making rounds on social media.

Sources close say he was a 29-year-old businessman who was a small scale miner in Mbeya and he was the last born in their family and he lived with his mother on one of the flats.

One of the neighbours described the young man as a calm and hardworking person, saying they don’t know what really became of him.

“He was born and raised in this neighbourhood and was never involved in any incidencies but what happened today was a complete shock,” said one of the neighbours.

Advertisement

Later in the evening it was confirmed that Police was holding the whole family after a swoop on his residence, they also took away a motorbike that allegedly belonged to him.

Along with the family, police also took into custody the local authorities for further questioning.

The whole area has been put under tight security as police continue to comb the home.

Though the motive of the crime remains a mystery social media has been awash with assumptions of what could have led to the incident.