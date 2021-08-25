Covid-19 restrictions push mental health patients to cliff

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Anxiety caused by spread of coronavirus pandemic resulting in lockdowns has aggravated suicide cases attributed to mental health problems.

The tough times have taken a toll on people with pre-existing mental health conditions, although sudden changes in patterns of life and the prevailing economic uncertainties have led to a surge in cases of suicide.

A few days ago, a 41-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Twibanire swerved through a crowd of buyers and sellers and climbed up the stairs of Inkundamahoro building in Nyabugogo where he jumped to his death from the 6th floor.

It was understood that he was suffering from mental illness, although no one knows what triggered his suicide at this point in time.

Two months ago, city lawyer Bukuru Ntwari jumped off the same building and died.

Other suicide cases continue to be reported, some by hanging others by poison, with mental health experts warning that more suicides are likely to happen in the coming months and years In a statement, Kalisa Joseph from the centre for mental health at the University of Rwanda said people's thoughts and behaviour have been affected by the pandemic, and that it could even be worse for those with underlying mental health illnesses.

He however said, psychological distress following the pandemic itself and established restriction measures may vary among individuals.

“In the face of the unprecedented health cataclysm, individuals display extensive worries about health and their future, persistent uncertainty; mal-adaptive behaviours, externalised and internalized anger, aggressiveness, negative emotions of fear, sadness, and irritability.”

“Being restricted from attending safe space group sessions where they used to share their experiences has also affected their treatment course,” the expert added.

He said before the pandemic, some generous people and organisations offered support of different types to patients with mental difficulties, particularly patients discharged from psychiatric hospitals, but since almost everyone is coping with challenges imminent from the pandemic, there is a significant decrease in support or help mental health patients used to receive.

“This has, in return, exacerbated their conditions, individuals with pre-existing psychological difficulties predict higher psychological impacts following the pandemic than the general public” New mental health cases have also emerged from the dysfunction the pandemic left in its trail, especially in families.

Some of the Covid-19 restriction measures like lockdowns and curfews fuelled domestic violence and barred victims from escaping abuse giving the abuser leeway to commit more violence.

The stress associated with the pandemic has also led to an increase in divorce cases in Rwanda, all factors that could be fueling.