Covid-19: Kigali put under 15-day lockdown

The government has said that all movements will require a permit from Rwanda National Police.

The government has banned unnecessary movements including visits outside homes except for essential services including medical/healthcare, food shopping, and banking.

By The East African More by this Author

Rwanda has put Kigali under 15-day lockdown to tame spread of Covid-19. The capital city has seen a second wave after authorities relaxed some restrictions.

The move comes after a virtual meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Monday.

In a statement, the government called on Rwandans to heighten vigilance in observing the Covid-19 health guidelines to slow down the spread of the virus.

The citizens have also been asked to reduce social interactions and limit movement only to essential services.

Travel between Kigali and other provinces and districts of the country has been banned except for essential services and tourism. Tourists, however, must have Covid-19 negative certificates.

Also suspended is public transport. All employees in the public and private sectors have been instructed to work from home except for those providing essential services.