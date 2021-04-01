Covid-19 affects remote district in Somalia as infections surge

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Covid-19 is affecting many people in Somalia with devastating effects as the country records an increase in infections.

Reports from central Somalia indicate that up to 15 people died from Covid-19 in a span of a few days at Heral settlement in Galgaduud region, about 80 km northwest of Dusamareb, the capital of Galmudug State of Somalia. Over 20 others were said to be suffering from the effects of Covid-19 by Sunday.

Mr Barshir Dahir Dhagabadan, the chairman of the populous settlement, said that the virus is badly affecting the area.

“Despite the obvious surge of disease, the settlement has no specialised facility to tackle Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, the federal Ministry of Health issued a press release in Mogadishu on Monday, urging people to unite in the fight against Covid-19, as the country faces the second wave of the virus.

The ministry urged citizens to take the vaccine and keep adhering to health regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

It also the media and the religious leaders to help in educating the populations about the merits of the Covid-19 vaccine, following reports that people had expressed doubt about the vaccine in light of misinformation spreading about it.

As of Wednesday, Somalia had recorded a total of 11,292 confirmed Covid-19 cases.