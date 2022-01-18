Court adjourns appeal hearing in ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero case

The prosecution appealed on grounds that the penalties were “lenient”, while other convicts want the court to lower the penalties. Civil parties, who include those who lost loved ones and properties in the attacks, also appealed for more damages.

The court is hearing the appeal by the prosecution, some defendants and civil parties in the case in which Paul Rusesabagina was handed a 25-year prison sentence after being convicted of terror charges.

By Johnson Kanamugire More by this Author

A court in Kigali has adjourned the hearing of an appeal in ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina’s case, after concerns were raised over his absence from the proceedings.

Lawyers of his co-accused raised concerns as to whether Mr Rusesabagina, who was neither present nor represented at the Monday hearing, was duly summoned as the prosecution demanded that the trial goes on in his absence on grounds that he declined to appear in court with no valid reason.

The court is hearing the appeal by the prosecution, some defendants and civil parties in the case in which the 67-year old was handed a 25-year prison sentence after being convicted of terror charges, alongside 20 co-accused who were handed various sentences.

The co-accused were convicted of being members of an armed group linked to the deadly 2018 and 2019 attacks in southern and western Rwanda.

The court read its verdict on September 20, 2021.

But the prosecution appealed on grounds that the penalties were “lenient”, while other convicts want the court to lower the penalties.

Advertisement

Civil parties, who include those who lost loved ones and properties in the attacks, also appealed for more damages.

However, as the appeal hearing started Monday, the absence of Rusesabagina sparked debate with a section of the defence lawyers questioning the prosecution’s version regarding his summons and alleged refusal to appear in court.