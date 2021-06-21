Congolese back home despite warning volcano eruptions may occur again

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Despite a lull that has allowed families displaced by the Eastern DR Congo volcanic eruptions to return home, experts say the seismic activity in the area still poses a threat.

Already, thousands of Congolese who crossed into Rwanda, as well as locals who were displaced by the eruptions have returned to their homes soon after eruptions.

This allowed the UN refugee agency to close both the Busasamana and Rugerero sites which hosted over 4,000 displaced families.

“They have all returned except around 200 families whose homes were destroyed or villages wiped out in the DR Congo. The group was relocated to Kijote transit centre pending assessment of the seismic situation to devise their possible return,” a source told Rwanda Today.

Emergency management Ministry officials say a team carrying out a post disaster needs assessment would soon determine the full extent of the damage

caused by the earthquakes on the Rwandan soil. “It is only in Rubavu District where damages were registered and it is limited to a few sectors. So, the assessment will not take long. A report could be submitted in a week's time,” said Claude Twishime, the ministry'S communications officer.

Advertisement

Preliminary data indicated, however, that the seismic tremors caused damages to thousands of homes in the border District, commercial buildings and infrastructure.

While no earthquakes have been felt over the past couple of weeks, previous quakes in the area have generated earth fissures and cracks which have since been cordoned o‑ and members of the public urged to be vigilant.

Experts, however, say in addition to regular monitoring in place and continued screening, the earthquakes have created many risk zones to which the public could not be allowed to return.

“These areas where earthquakes created cracks, like the one traversing Rubavu town, are now fragile, they will remain risk zones and an active place in case of further quakes. There is a need to evacuate people from that zone to make sure it is free.

It is not advisable to allow repairs around the area,” noted Dr Digne Rwabuhungu, a geologist.