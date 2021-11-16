Advertisement

Breaking: Deadly twin explosions rock Kampala's CBD

Tuesday November 16 2021
New Content Item (5)

A video grab shows burning cars at Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala following a suspected bomb explosion in Kampala City. PHOTO | DAILY MONITOR

Advertisement
monitor
By DAILY MONITOR

Uganda's capital Kampala has on Tuesday November 16 been rocked with two explosions in the Central Business District.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed heavy clouds of smoke and some cars burning near Jubilee Insurance along Parliamentary Avenue.

Parliament has been sealed off by security. Another explosion was reported at Kooki towers, opposite Central Police Station in Kampala.

Reports say that several people have been injured. No one has claimed responsibility of the attack yet

More to follow

Advertisement