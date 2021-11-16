Breaking: Deadly twin explosions rock Kampala's CBD

By DAILY MONITOR More by this Author

Uganda's capital Kampala has on Tuesday November 16 been rocked with two explosions in the Central Business District.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed heavy clouds of smoke and some cars burning near Jubilee Insurance along Parliamentary Avenue.

Parliament has been sealed off by security. Another explosion was reported at Kooki towers, opposite Central Police Station in Kampala.

Reports say that several people have been injured. No one has claimed responsibility of the attack yet

