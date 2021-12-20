Bandits kill 47 people in attacks in Nigeria’s Kaduna state

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

Abuja,

At least 47 people have been killed in attacks by bandits on Saturday and Sunday in some villages in Nigeria’s North West Kaduna state, according to official sources.

The attacks have prompted President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the army to respond appropriately.

The bandits attacked villages in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna on Sunday morning, with the death toll increasing from 20 to 38, and also killed nine people in Chikun, Zangon Kataf, Igabi and Zaria local government areas on Saturday.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed on Sunday evening that terrorists invaded the villages and opened fire on the innocent villagers.

He said that several houses, trucks, and cars were destroyed and produce on various farms burnt.

Advertisement

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state expressed sadness over the attacks and has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area with a view to providing relief to the victims.

Turned heat on terrorists

In a quick response to the attack, President Buhari affirmed that security forces had turned the heat on terrorists “who are getting frustrated and are soft-targeting innocent citizens, looting their assets, burning their homes and killing them indiscriminately”.

He reiterated his directive to security and intelligence chiefs to do everything they could to destroy the remaining vestiges of the terrorists.

The 79-year-old president on Sunday condemned renewed banditry in Kaduna State and described the latest incident as gruesome in nature, sad and unacceptable.

President Buhari also expressed the nation’s condolences to the government of Kaduna State and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who died.

Violent clashes

Kaduna state had in decades been enmeshed in violent tribal and religious clashes which spiked in the last two years, resulting in the deaths of more than 5,400 people.

The incursion of banditry in the state has compounded the security situation, with the terrorists holding people, including children, to ransom.

As a welfare package to boost the morale of the police and spur them to do more in the fight against criminals, Nigeria on Friday approved a new salary structure for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The president increased the salaries by 20 per cent across the board.

The Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi also announced an increase in allowances.