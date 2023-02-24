Anglican Church unhappy with approval of same-sex marriages

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

The Anglican church of Rwanda has distanced itself from the decision taken by the Church of England to allow same sex marriages.

In a strongly worded letter written by the Archbishop of the Anglican church of Rwanda, Rev Laurent Mbanda, the church condemned the move, saying:

“The Anglican Church of Rwanda is saddened by the decision of the church of England to bless same sex unions. Our stance had already brought an impaired relationship with the church of England, whose current move drives the last nail into the coffin."

This followed a recent development where for the first time in its history, the

General Synod, the Church of England's legislative body, voted for vicars to be allowed to give same-sex couples, including those in civil marriages, prayers of blessing, to the chagrin of many Anglican churches.

A vote the Archbishop of Canterbury heralded the vote as "a new beginning". The Church of England also said it is considering whether to stop referring to God as "he", after priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms instead.

The decision was met with condemnation from other conservative Anglican churches.

For instance, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya, Jackson Ole Sapit said such a decision is a recipe for the loss of theological and doctrinal legitimacy, and eventually normalization of sin in the church.

A new commission on the way for in a few months. The decision also involves repenting and asking God for forgiveness for its failure to welcome members of the LGBTQ community.

Up to 1,100 Anglican global leaders many of who share the same disapproving sentiments about the Church of England’s decision, will meet in Kigali in April, where they will deliberate more about the development.

Revered Foley Beach, the Archbishop of the Anglican Church in North America — who is also the head of the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) — expressed his disappointment saying, there will be a meeting of 11,000 Anglican church leaders in Rwanda in April to “make a decision" about the Church

of England.

The meeting organized in collaboration with the Global South Fellowship of Anglicans (GSFA), will see Archbishops talk about the matter as well as other issues of collective interest.

The Anglican Church of Rwanda is one of the churches that has ties with the GAFCON.

“Let me take this opportunity to welcome up to 1,100 participants to GAFCON IV, as the chair of GAFCON says, in Kigali this April, in collaboration with GSFA we will have more to say about this matter,” said Archbishop Mbanda.