Afghan refugees arrive in Uganda

By Nation. Africa More by this Author

A total of 51 Afghan refugees arrived in Uganda on Wednesday morning, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Uganda has agreed to temporarily host 2,000 refugees from Afghanistan following recent political unrest in the country.

Uganda’s State minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Ms Esther Anyakun, said last week that this follows a request by the US government, which was granted by President Yoweri Museveni.

Uganda is among half-a-dozen African countries that the US has courted to host fleeing Afghan nationals after Taliban fighters, deposed by American troops two decades ago, toppled President Ashraf Ghani’s government and bounced back to power in a stunning takeover.

More follows...