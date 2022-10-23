Activists wants Rwanda to join push for climate fund

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Climate action activists are calling upon Rwanda to join a pledge by developing countries at the upcoming COP27 demanding to see the creation of an international loss and damage finance facility.

The facility would see financial support rich countries provide to developing nations, to help them cope with the consequences of rising global temperatures.

The question of so-called “loss and damage” funding for developing nations has been contentious for years, with rich countries reluctant to accept financial responsibility for climate change caused by industrial activity and offer compensation to poorer countries.

Rwanda is ranked among the most prone countries to climate change according to the world bank, with 9 people per 1,000 affected by extreme climate-related events every year even though its contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions is 0.003 percent.

A World Bank Rwanda Country Climate Development Report report warned that Rwanda’s GDP is reliant on climate-sensitive sectors such as agriculture and tourism.

If mitigation strategies are strengthened, the report warned, climate change could erode 7 percent of Rwanda’s hard-earned GDP by 2030.

Despite efforts to adapt, Rwanda continues to lose lives, crops and infrastructure to floods every year. According to the Ministry of Disaster Management, 290 people lost their lives and 398 were injured while 95 classrooms, four health centers, 151 roads, 102 bridges, 22 churches, 26 water supply systems, 96 electricity transmission lines, 16 administrative offices, six markets, and one factory were damaged by the heavy rain throughout last year.

Grace Ineza Umuhoza, a Rwandan activist and director of the Loss and Damage Youth Coalition says by the end of COP 27, a facility to finance Loss and Damage should be in place otherwise, developing countries like Rwanda will continue to bear the brunt of climate change.