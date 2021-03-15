Rwanda: Why women are in worrying ignorance of contraceptives

By Ange Iliza More by this Author

Some pharmacists do not know what a menstrual cup is or how a female condom looks like, let alone prices, supply or demand trend. Many attribute the issue to lack of information and awareness to such products.

Ange Robert, a pharmacist in Kigali, said there is no demand for the condoms because there is little information or awareness about them. Many do not even know female condoms exist.

He urges policy makers and other health organisations to highlight the use and importance of female condoms. Paula Cyiiza, an accountant, says she has “never used the female condom because I heard it could slide into the private parts leading to an operation to remove it, making it scary to even think of using it.”

She added that if health organisations spread awareness on the use of these female condoms like they do for males, people would be interested to use them.

Also, some information about female condoms and other female products are mostly unverified.

Cyprien Iradukunda, a doctor and co-founder of Flavors of Family Planning, debunks some myths, saying that the only problem is lack of awareness.

Debunking myths

“A female condom can slide in a woman just like a male condom by accident, not design. The problem is that people have been informed on just one type as happens in many products,” he said.

Lack of awareness makes availability and therefore accessibility, impossible. After more than ten years on the market and despite the clear need, the supply and adoption of female condoms is low significantly below the levels needed to have an impact on the HIV/Aids epidemic.

According to the UN Population Fund, there is a need for alternative options for women on sexual protection. UNFPA research indicated that biology, gender roles, sexual norms, and inequalities in access to resources and decision-making power put women and girls at greater risk of infection than men or boys.

Juliette Karitanyi, a feminist and activist has seen and knows how to use a female condom, menstrual cup and other similar products. She says it is sad seeing sexual and reproductive products only for men available, leaving no options for their female partners.

“Such prejudices lead to stigma and ignorance in women. Providing information and access to sexual reproductive services and products gives women freedom and options,” she mentioned.

She added the need to raise awareness and education about sexual and reproductive services and products for women.

In 2020, married women using contraceptives increased from 46 per cent in 2012 to 53 per cent. The most used method is injectable that is used by 51 per cent of all women involved. Only male condoms are used as a contraceptive by 7.9 per cent.

Female condoms are nowhere on the chart of family planning methods in Rwanda. The availability of condoms is relatively high in urban Rwanda distributed in 93 per cent of all cells, but it is much lower in rural areas where condoms could be found in 55 per cent of the cells.

It is effective in preventing pregnancy and STIs, including HIV. Access to condoms by women results in significantly safer sex. More choice equals more protection. Dr Cyprien Iradukunda says access to condoms by women is more than protection or family planning.

“It is really important that women access many family planning options and we need to educate females on its importance. It's not only about access but also information and education on sexual and reproductive health,” he explained.

Modeste Nkurunziza, a medical officer at Kibungo Medical Center explained why female condoms are not popular. “Male condom is user friendly compared to female condom. The usability of female condoms is a bit complex and not comfortable, since it requires the female partner to keep holding it during sexual intercourse,” he said.

He added that cultural biases against women and lack of information on female sexual and reproductive products make it harder for women to access such products.

But male condoms are sometimes distributed for free. In 2020, Rwanda distributed 33 million male condoms representing an increase of close to three million condoms compared to 2019.

Buying condoms in pharmacies or shops in Kigali costs from Rwf300 to Rwf4,000. Female condoms are barely found on market. In the latest Rwanda Demographic Health Survey, 13.5 per cent of girls aged 15-17 and eight per cent of those aged 18-19 reported being sexually active.