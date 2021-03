45 people died in stampede to view Magufuli's body, Tanzania police say

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

It is now official. The stampede that occurred at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam during the public viewing of late President John Magufuli’s body claimed 45 lives.

Tanzanian authorities said 37 more people were injured when hundreds of mourners attempted to force their way into Uhuru Stadium to pay last respects to Magufuli on March 21.

“These people were not criminals. They went to the stadium to express their love for their departed leader but because the number of people was huge, some became impatient and opted to use unofficial entry points to get into the stadium,” Dar es Salaam special police zone commander Lazaro Mambosasa, told Mwananchi newspaper.

Last week, the remains of five members of the same family who died after being trampled at Uhuru Stadium were buried.

Susan Mtuwa and her two children Nathan (6) and Natalia (5) was buried along with two children of her in-laws, Chris (11) and Michelle (8).

More follows.