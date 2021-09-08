Why you should be screened before joining marathons

The common issues that we treat are calf strains, Achilles tendonitis and cartilage irritation of the knee post marathons.

As physiotherapists we treat many injuries or pain conditions but we also believe in the prevention of injuries and symptoms as well as in maximising your physical potential towards better function, performance and health.

By Business Daily Africa More by this Author

When you have spent hours training, you want to make sure that you give yourself the best preparation for your race. It’s important to prepare yourself, not only to get through the race and enjoy it, but to avoid injury.

As physiotherapists we treat many injuries or pain conditions but we also believe in the prevention of injuries and symptoms as well as in maximising your physical potential towards better function, performance and health.

The common issues that we treat are calf strains, Achilles tendonitis and cartilage irritation of the knee post marathons.

Recognising weaknesses during the assessment helps reduce the risk injury.

Why get a screening?

•To prevent injuries.

Advertisement

•To maximise your physical health.

•To enhance your sports performance.

•To improve your posture.

•To recover from childbirth

•Before starting a new exercise or weight loss programme.

•To help the growing body of a teenager.

•To prevent and reduce the risk of falls and fractures.

What does it include?

This includes a comprehensive evaluation of movement and posture and can implement various tests such as:

•Body awareness, dynamic body positioning, proprioception.

•Flexibility, range of motion.

•Muscle tone, strength and endurance.

•Analysis of movement patterns.

•Postural, functional core and dynamic control.

Once thoroughly assessed, we will work with you to identify what you could be working on to improve your function and performance and design a tailored programme of corrective exercises.

You will take home tips and advice according to your daily activities, sports, needs and goals.

Orthotics: It is vital to make sure you have the right footwear for running and the best support.

Your physiotherapist will be able to assess if you need additional support. Sometimes an orthotic in the form of a special insole, may be able to give you the right support for running your race.