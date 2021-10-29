Our music is teeming with talent, learning and growth

The chief executive of Future Records, has been in the industry as a producer since 2005. He has also dabbled in events organisation. He spoke to Andrew I. Kazibwe on the industry

Your career in production goes back over 18 years. How has been your experience?

It has been full of ups and downs. This is a fruitful industry teeming with talent, growth and lots of learning. I'm glad we are still here, and progressing. You have diversified into artistes management and cross-border collaboration.

How has this turned out for you?

It has been a sweet challenge for me, collaborating in music and video production, and directing. From my initial management projects with Alpha Rwirangira during the Tusker Project Fame in 2010, to others with Peace Jolis, Jody Phibi, Charly, Kidum, and more. It has been a rich experience working with big producers since countries like Kenya are ahead of Rwanda in the industry.

In your artistic and music management experience you have worked with several local musicians. How is it managing an artiste?

It is quite tricky. You meet these ambitious artistes, full of hunger of reaching somewhere. Some pursue and get to somewhere, some get stuck along the way, while others don't even take off. Management requires an artiste and team with a great vision. Collaboration is challenging since many managers, publicists, and promoters, are selfish, and only think about themselves.

Also, some artistes appear with way too much ambition yet they don't want to work. Financing projects is equally a great challenge.

We first saw you in your role as an events organiser during the 2018 'I am the Future' talent search project. Why did you tap into this?

I had this ambition from way back in 2010 on my foray into artistes management since I had to organise events for them. When I attended Tusker Project Fame, I wondered why Rwanda couldn't have something similar. This resulted in the project; mainly in the interest of giving a platform to aspiring talent.

With the onset of the pandemic and the attendant restrictions like lockdowns, many events turned virtual but I am the future's didn't. Why?

From my experience from working with events and artistes, we thought it better to halt the event for it thrives on physical presence.

What are your prospects in production?

Currently, we have established production studios and offices in Kenya, where we are working with artistes like Kidum, Willy Paul, Masauti, and Femi One. We are planning the same for Tanzania and Uganda which will harness more ArtistsArtists collaboration.