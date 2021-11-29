Lockdown couples and babies

By ANDREW I KAZIBWE More by this Author

More artistes are releasing films to tell the difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic that brought creative industry to its knees for more than one and a half year.

Last week another artiste Mutiganda wa Nkunda brought life back to creative industry in a film that revisits hard times that were caused by the lockdown.

Nkunda’s 2021 fiction film entitled Claire and Bosco, looks at the struggles Rwandans faced at the hight of pandmic that ushered in strict measures.

Starring Yves Kijyana and Cecile Niyonsenga, the film talks about struggles of middle and low-income, especially during the lockdown in the country.

The 25-minutes Kinyarwanda film, with English subtitles, kicks off with a scene of a homestead, where a mother is attending to her toddler.

She shortly summons Clare, a housemaid, who obediently comes. The two held a brief talk, which leads to an abrupt conclusion of reliving Clare off her job, based on the fact that a total country-wide lockdown has been announced.

Along the way, as Claire sets off to her home, she contemplates whether to go home to her mother or stay in Kigali, with hope of possibly finding another breakthrough now that her job is no more. She calls Bosco, a long-time friend. She aims at staying back in Kigali, with Bosco, but she did not disclose to him her intentions.

Bosco is a cyclist, who survives from hand-tomouth. Bosco gladly welcomes her, and as they reminisce about times, they have an affair that evening. When the fire was out of them, Bosco inquires the time Clare will leave, to which she ascertains how she isn’t going anywhere, especially now that they’ve had an affair and she could be pregnant.

Bosco is furious, insisting how he wasn’t ready for Clare’s move–in and needed more time to contemplate on the matter.

The two hold an intense disagreement, which leads to a fight too as the scene fades out.

The film further takes audience to a new dawn, when the couple is in bed cuddling and fast asleep, a sign that they had amended ties.

With nowhere to turn, Bosco has to embrace Clare, and the lockdown further brings them together, wherein their means, they depend on the little they can afford to survive the tougher uncertain times.

Though it is a tougher story of uncertainty and struggle for survival, the director brings in some humorous scenes; for instance, one incident captures Bosco sited outside, deep in thoughts, with one hand holding a cup of porridge.

As he eats the porridge, in intervals he also smokes a cigarette. The film also tells Bosco’s side challenges, like the fact that he holds a huge rent debt, to which the landlord is uneasy with the matter, and nearly evicting him out of the house. But it is within the lockdown, with nowhere to earn from.