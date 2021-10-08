Alikiba’s “Only One King” becomes top album on Apple Music

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Saalam,

A newly released album by Bongo Flava artiste Alikiba, 'Only One King' has shown massive success a few hours after release.

With only 18 hours, it has managed to go on top of Apple Music’s Albums worldwide.

The album with 16 tracks, takes number one spot on the chart followed Drake’s ‘Cetified lover Boy’ (CLB) and rapper Meek Mill with his album ‘Expensive Pain‘ on number three, while Lil Nas X with his album ‘Montero‘ taking number four.

Alikiba who is the CEO of the Kings Music label, currently holds the Apple Music record and this proves that “Only One King” is his gift to his fans, who have been supporting him since he joined the music industry.