Senegal launches $1 billion deep-water port project

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

The Senegalese government has launched one of its most ambitious infrastructure projects – the construction of a multi-million deep-water port.

The project, estimated to cost $1.13 billion, is being developed by the Emirati logistics firm DP World.

It will be the second container terminal in the West African country, after the Port of Dakar.

The new project is located at Ndayane, a small settlement some 50km south of the Senegalese capital.

DP World will develop and operate the 300ha container terminal, according to the agreement signed in December 2020.

President Macky Sall officially laid the foundation stone on Monday, at a ceremony marked by fanfare.

Advertisement

The agreement entails a joint venture between the Port Authority of Dakar (PAD) and the Dubai-based logistics provider, to be implemented by a subsidiary of DP World in Senegal - DP World Dakar, which will be responsible for financing, designing and developing the land and marine infrastructure on a 600ha area.