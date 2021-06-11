RwandAir suspends flights to Uganda over Covid-19 surge

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Rwanda’s national carrier RwandAir has suspended flights to Entebbe International Airport due to a surge in Covid-19 numbers in Uganda.

In a statement released Thursday, RwandAir said the suspension was effective June 10, 2021.

It said those affected by the suspension can ask for a refund or “rebook and fly at a later date, once flights resume, at no additional cost.”

Uganda recently experienced an increase in Covid-19 cases, forcing the country to close schools and impose strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This week, Uganda’s Covid-19 death toll eclipsed 400 with health authorities warning that civil disobedience towards mounted restrictions could escalate the situation.

Stretched out health facilities are now grappling with more than 784 active cases of patients on admission with infections now spread across the country.

Close to 758,000 people have been inoculated through a mass vaccination drive in Uganda while just over 47, 760 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Uganda’s test positivity rate now stands at over 17 percent with more than 1.1 million people tested, according to Ministry of Health data.

‘‘Covid-19 is spreading fast and is more deadly than ever before,’’ the Health ministry warned on Thursday.

- Additional reporting by Daily Monitor.