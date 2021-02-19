Following my passion is the best decision I made

We believe that practical knowledge increases their chances to get jobs or even venture into micro business ventures that bring daily income.

We are also solving the unemployment issue by equipping the youth and women with technical skills.

By ELIZABETH MUTESI More by this Author

Kevine Kagirimpundu, 30, is the chief executive officer and co-founder of Uzuri K&Y.

She obtained her degree in Creative Designs and Environmental Built in 2015, and also acquired business development and leadership skills from various organisations such as the Institute of Economic Empowerment of Women.

In 2019, she was named among the top 10 heroes creating change in Africa by the Netpreneur Prize Initiative.

“I really have used my passion for craft to build Uzuri K&Y from scratch and make it a pioneer of the Rwandan footwear industry,” says Kagirimpundu. ''I have also learnt that putting people first is the ultimate way to operating a successful business.''

She spoke with The EastAfrican's Elizabeth Mutesi.