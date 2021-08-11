Messi 'dreaming of Champions League win' with PSG

By AFP More by this Author

Paris,

Lionel Messi said on Wednesday he is "dreaming" of winning a fifth Champions League after signing a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

"I have said my dream is to win another Champions League and I think I'm in the ideal place to have that chance and to do it," he said as he was unveiled as a PSG player.

The 34-year-old claimed the last of his European titles with former side Barcelona in 2015, while the Qatari-owned Parisians are yet to clinch the continent's elite club competition.

Messi was a free agent after leaving boyhood side Barca at the weekend because of their financial predicament. He is expected to earn 35 million euros ($41 million) a year with PSG.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the Parc des Princes on Wednesday with supporters queueing near the club shop on the Champs Elyseees to buy Messi shirts.

Advertisement

The Argentina attacker is unlikely to feature in Saturday's home game with Strasbourg having undertaken next to no pre-season after winning the Copa America on July 11.