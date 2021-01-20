Not now! High premiums will cripple SMEs

By RWANDA TODAY More by this Author

It is almost difficult to envisage a scenario where a single business has not suffered as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Small businesses are struggling, not just in Rwanda but across the world, and they need a lot of incentives in the form of capital and tax cuts for them to survive.

What they surely don’t need now is increased premiums for insurance cover. Taxi drivers and commercial motorcyclists have seen their incomes cut short periodically due to the curfew imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. So, practically, now is not the time to suffocate them or any other small businesses with additional expenses when everyone is barely trying to survive.

You can imagine their surprise when taxi operators were informed that their flat rate premiums will be increased from Rwf61, 000 to Rwf98, 600.

This can be defined as a cruel attempt to run them out of business. The company offering the insurance – Radiant — claimed that the reason for increasing the premiums was due to the increasing number of road accidents that have eaten into their profits. This is a bit of a far-fetched excuse.

A company that is basically a monopoly in providing insurance cover to tens of thousands of motos should put its books in order rather than channel its financial woes to its hard-hit clients. In the first months of the pandemic last year, the government waived a couple of taxes for a period of six months. Transporters were also included in these exemptions, enabling them to pay their quarterly fixed personal income tax in pro-rata fashion.

Advertisement

The reason for this was because the government acknowledged that taxation during a pandemic can become a deterrent for businesses. Insurance companies should borrow a leaf.

Rwanda Revenue Authority also made it mandatory for many SMEs to use electronic billing machines to issue invoices.

In Kigali downtown, small businesses were left frustrated when they were issued with letters ordering all of them to purchase computers and printers within the next 10 days to enable electronic payments.

Those who don’t abide by this order were threatened with heavy fines equivalent to the value of goods they sell.

Mind you, these are businesses that were not making a turnover of Rwf10 million in a year, and that was before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, while the pandemic rages, they are being forced to implement more expensive tax procedures, simply for the sake of “enhancing taxation technology.”

This is a call for pragmatism. SMEs must be protected; they are the backbone that the Rwandan economy stands.

Putting in place policies that are not realistic in a pandemic will only serve to push them out of business and hence contribute to unemployment and all its accompanying vices. In this pandemic, measures to be adopted should adhere to principles that protect business and prevent job losses in the long term. We simply cannot afford more businesses shutting down due to high operating costs.