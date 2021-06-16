Let's protect children's right to nutrition

By RWANDA TODAY More by this Author

The unprecedented social and economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic poses grave risks to the nutritional status and survival of young children.

Studies show the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to increase the risk of all forms of malnutrition. Indeed, in Rwanda, concern is rising among vulnerable households who say they don’t have enough food to feed their children, raising the risk of suffering from malnutrition and stunting.

Worse still, some children have dropped out of preschool where they could easily access free meals.

The government supports families and children from vulnerable households classified under extreme poverty or first and second social class under Ubudehe social protection programme.

Many vulnerable families say they are left out because they have not been classified as living in extreme poverty. Yet during the pandemic, many say they have lost sources of income with which to support their families. Malnutrition in children can manifest in different ways; malnourished children can be underweight or obese, or their height can be stunted.

Studies have associated childhood stunting with IQ deficits, poor school performance, poverty, and higher risks for diabetes, heart disease, and stroke later in life.

That’s both a health and an economic problem, given how stunting impacts human capital and productivity.

And although its prevalence is in steady decline in Rwanda with the prevalence of stunting among children under the age of 5 in Rwanda declining from 2000 (47.4 percent) to 2015 (38.3 percent), stunting remains pervasive as rates were relatively stagnant between 2000 and 2010.

Factors associated with higher rates of stunting include living in the lowest wealth quintile, having a mother with limited education, having a mother that smoked, being of the male sex, and being of low-birth weight.

Now, it appears the Covid-19 pandemic is undermining nutrition and the worst consequences are borne by children as vulnerable families are struggling to access the food they need in the context of an economic downturn.

There is an urgent need to protect children's right to nutrition in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. In particular, maintain the provision of nutritious and safe school meals for vulnerable children through home delivery, take-home rations, and cash or vouchers where schools are closed.

Perhaps, more importantly and urgently, social protection to safeguard access to nutritious diets and essential services among the poorest households, including access to fortified foods, needs to be expanded. Such schemes must reach families with young children and pregnant and breastfeeding women.