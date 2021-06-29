Cushion traders affected by strict border rules

By RWANDA TODAY More by this Author

The novel coronavirus disease pandemic has disrupted cross-border mobility worldwide and its consequences are therefore particularly visible around borders.

Last week, the government re-imposed strict measures to contain rising infections country wide which is leading to further disruption of supply and distribution channels both formal and informal, especially informal trade.

Different reasons account for the informality of cross border trade. These include cumbersome border procedures and shortages of particular commodities on either side of the border. Yet border areas are traditionally vulnerable to economic, political and mobility-related shocks.

Cross-border trade run mostly by small-scale traders with fragile supply chains is especially prone to insecurity and upheaval.

Yet, informal cross-border trade is hugely important for survival in, around and beyond border regions.

Informal trade pays the bills and puts food on the table for thousands of families; it stocks the provision shops and pharmacies; and it keeps youths out of trouble, communities on the move, and people employed.

For this reason, any threat to cross-border trade is a disaster to the most vulnerable and needs to be taken very seriously. Research suggests more women than men continue to engage in small-scale trade through group trade during the pandemic. Women are also among the most vulnerable groups due to the pandemic.

Moreover, studies also indicate that 74 percent of informal cross-border trade is conducted by women and for the majority it is their only source of income.

In addition, women trade predominately in lower value, and low profit products. Women sell mainly foodstuffs, for example, manioc flour, tomatoes, corn, onions to mention a few while men sell a wider variety of products, often with a higher value like clothing, beer, household items and other fast moving consumable goods.

Therefore, specific measures including setting up gender segregated infrastructure that support vulnerable women to remain in business are important.

The need for social distancing, a critical measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and has made it necessary to adopt measures to minimise or even avoid physical contact between traders and their customers.

In that regard, digital technologies and adopting processes like pre registrations and pre arrival clearance of consignments, which enable a trader to register and enter goods for clearance on a mobile app ahead of arriving at the border, can help quicken clearance times, and reduce the amount of human-to-human contact.

However, given that digital literacy levels are still low, there is a need to train and equip traders with the required skills to enable them to utilise digital technologies. This will empower small-scale traders with necessary skills and knowledge to survive challanges that have been brought strict measures being imposed to contain spread of Covid-19.