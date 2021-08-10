Covid-19 herd immunity? It’s not going to happen, so what next?

By The Conversation More by this Author

Any notion that Covid-19 was going to last for just a few months was very much misplaced in 2020. Especially after it was recognized that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was largely spread through the airborne route, all indications were that it would cause repeat bouts of waves.

This is what happened in the flu epidemic of 1918. In addition, very few scientists predicted that we would see the type of mutations that occurred over such a short period of time.

This has resulted in the virus becoming both more transmissible and more able to evade immune responses.

The evolution of the virus has been so rapid that the Delta variant, which is currently dominating the world, is at least twice as transmissible as the ancestral virus that was circulating. What this means is that herd immunity is no longer a discussion the world should be having.

We should start to avoid using that term in the context of SARS-CoV-2, because it’s not going to materialise or is unlikely to materialize during our lifetimes. When politicians and others speak about herd immunity, unfortunately, they are under the misconception that the current tools we’ve got are adequate to eliminate the virus.

It’s not what we have at hand right now. Instead, we should be talking about how to live with the virus. The tremendous success that’s materialised with Covid-19 vaccines allows us to do this, without actually getting into the herd immunity threshold.

Peddling the concept of herd immunity creates a misconception that we are actually going to get to a stage where this virus is going to be eliminated. That’s unlikely to happen.

It will continue circulating. There are a number of dangers in continuing to make people believe it’s possible.

Firstly, it could dent confidence in vaccines. Even if South Africa gets to its target of 67 perecent of the population being vaccinated as set out by the Department of Health there will still be outbreaks of Covid-19. The result will be that people begin to doubt the benefits of being vaccinated.

Also, for the now dominant Delta variant, immunity against infection (not only Covid-19 illness) would need to be closer to 84 percent for the “herd immunity” threshold to be reached. Secondly, failing to face up to the reality that herd immunity can’t be achieved will mean that countries like South Africa will continue to believe that ongoing restrictions will get them there.

That will compromise the lives of people on multiple fronts including education and livelihoods Herd immunity is when someone infected by the virus won’t, on average, infect another person. So you reach a state where the immunity in the population against infection by the virus is such that there are too few people in the environment for sustained onward transmission to take place to others.

This is because they’ve developed immunity against being infected, or at least have developed immunity to the extent where even if they were infected, they would be able to clear the virus very quickly and wouldn’t be able to transmit it to other people. So herd immunity essentially means that you have brought about an absolute interruption in the chain of transmission of the virus in the population in the absence of other interventions that too could interrupt virus transmission such as wearing of face masks. But some changes have forced a shift in our thinking about herd immunity. It’s now viewed much more as an aspiration rather than actual goal.

The only sustainable solution is to learn to live with the virus. This will require ensuring that we get the majority of individuals, especially adults, and particularly those at a higher risk of developing severe Covid-19 and dying, vaccinated as quickly as possible.