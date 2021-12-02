Citizens expect nothing but better services from local government officials

By RWANDA TODAY More by this Author

Newly elected mayors in the 30 districts assumed office last week. Over 10,000 leaders in local government positions are to be replaced in the recent polls that was postponed in February last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The polls were scheduled to officially end on November 26, according to the national electoral commission.The mayors have been elected to serve for a five year term.

Indeed, they started off the week in a leadership retreat and orientation to prepare them for work that lies ahead.

But as the new leaders take charge and settle in, they face a daunting task, largely amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters that continue to wreak havoc in some parts of the country.

Yet, in recent years, we have seen a steady rise in abrupt resignations amid allegations of misconduct, corruption and embezzlement of local funds. Quite often, local leaders resign without any explanation, and citizens are left to speculate as to why.

We hope that the new breed of local leaders who appear to be more educated will not do the same. We hope they will be more accountable and respect the citizens who elected them by not abruptly leaving office. While it is possible to have valid reasons to quit, without transparency in the process of resignation, citizens are left to speculate.

And perhaps more importantly it undermines trust in local government.

For many citizens, recovering from the economic shocks linked to Covid-19 pandemic should be a priority. It is important that local leaders are committed to not only lifting those adversely affected by the pandemic, but also create more opportunities that lead to shared prosperity.

While not all duties and responsibilities are defined at the local levels, the public holds certain expectations for those they elect.

For one thing, citizens expect that their elected officials will abide by laws and regulations. Beyond that, they expect that their officials will use their resources efficiently and effectively and in ways that provide the most value.

Along those lines, citizens expect that the rates they get charged for services the government provides will be justified and reasonable. Citizens expect their elected officials to be accountable for their actions and decisions.

Accountability considers that local citizens are entitled to the transparency of information, with the exception of information that is confidential.

This is partly because by their nature, local governments were designed with the purpose of creating order in ways that serve the general public democratically.

The general public elects the leaders that they have the most faith in to run an effective local government.

In electing leaders, citizens expect local government officials to work toward improving social, economic, and environmental viability and sustainability for the benefit of their district.

Their duties also entail promoting appropriate business and employment opportunities for citizens.