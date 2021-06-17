Zambia closes schools, restricts social functions as it battles Covid third wave

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Zambia has re-imposed strict measures, including closing schools, to curb the spread of Covid-19 as it battles to keep the third wave at bay.

The measures will take effect on Thursday for 21 days.

The country recorded 48 deaths on Wednesday with authorities saying the country’s bed capacity in the capital Lusaka was overwhelmed and people who did not have severe disease were being sent home. Oxygen was also in short supply.

Zambia’s secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti, said public gatherings and social functions would be restricted while entertainment joints will only operate from Thursday to Sunday.

Funerals and weddings will be attended by a maximum 50 people, while churches have been asked to reduce the number of meetings to two per week.

The government has long bemoaned the non-adherence to the health guidelines, especially people not putting on masks.

Hand-washing in public spaces and putting on masks while in public is now compulsory, Mr Miti added.