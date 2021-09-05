Weatherman predicts slightly below normal rainfall for the Sep- Dec season

Below 300 millimetres is expected in the eastern province over the eastern parts of Kirehe and Kayonza district, central and southern parts of the Gatsibo and Bugesera districts

Despite the heavy rain experienced in some parts of the country, the weatherman is predicting slightly below normal rainfall conditions.

The National consensus on climate outlook for the September to December 2021 season predicts normal conditions over most parts of the country and near normal to slightly below normal rainfall conditions over southwestern parts, Amayaga, Bugesera, Kirehe and Ngoma districts.

According to the forecast, below 300 millimetres is expected in the eastern province over the eastern parts of Kirehe and Kayonza district, central and southern parts of the Gatsibo and Bugesera districts.

“The expected near normal rainfall during the September to December rainfall season may lead to extreme weather phenomena such as dry spells, localized flooding, and slides, strong winds and other related weather extremes events

in some parts of the country,” said Aimable Gahigi, the director-general of the Rwanda Meteorological Agency. However, some parts of the country are expected to have enough or above the normal range of precipitation.

Rainfall ranging between 300-400 millimetres is expected in the remaining parts of the eastern province; in Kigali city expect northern parts of Nyarugenge and Gasabo districts and in southern province mainly over Gisagara, Huye, Nyanza, Rulindo districts and eastern parts of Nyaruguru and southern parts of Kamonyi and Muhanga districts.

According to the weatherman, the rainfall ranging between 400-500 millimetres is expected over Northern province except in northern parts of Burera and Musanze districts where both districts are expected to receive enhanced rainfall above this range.

The same range of rainfall is expected over the northern parts of Gasabo and Nyarugenge districts of Kigali city.

Under the onset seasonal rainfall, the officials in the agriculture sector are advised to fast-track land preparation activities, seeds and fertilisers delivery to the farmers, timely planting and encourage agricultural practises that increase soil water holding capacity.

The onset of the rainfall season is slated within the second week of September in northwestern parts of the country.