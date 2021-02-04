Water shortage aggravate lockdown woes in Kigali

By JOHNSON KANAMUGIRE More by this Author

The national water utility firm has resorted to mobile tanks to deliver safe drinking water as it faces pressure from underserved areas of Kigali where water woes deepened owing to inefficient rationing schedules.

Particularly, Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC) has found itself under increased pressure to deliver water needed to run washing stations at public places like markets, bus Parks and in communities across the city as part of the Covid-19 preventive measures.

As city residents moved back into a lockdown last week and movements outside homes were banned to curb coronavirus spread, concerns are growing in suburbs without water as their families are forced to violate the stay-at-home rules to fetch water at a distance.

“It is something WASAC needs to fix urgently because due to travel restrictions even the casual labourers who facilitated with distribution of jerrycans from the public tap at a fee are not allowed to operate,” said Marie Claire Urimubenshi, a resident of Gisozi. “They need to realise that now everyone is at home and there is no way we can do without water.” In parts of Gisozi, like the rest of Kigali suburbs with persistent water problems namely Kanombe and Gikondo, among others, residents have for long relied on communal taps where it takes queuing, and the problem was exacerbated by rationing schedules that never come to pass.

The shortage is equally pronounced in areas of the city where access has been hampered by on-going infrastructure construction projects that obstructed the supply networks.

However, WASAC, which has been rationing water in the capital for several months, indicated that it had acquired mobile water tanks to help supply the areas with acute water problems as well as sites with washing facilities installed as part of the measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“Initially we flagged about 30 sites across Gasabo, Kicukiro and Nyarugenge districts where our mobile tanks have been deployed to address the water problems. We intend to have the distribution going on for as long as we are yet to get enough water supply for Kigali,” said Richard Iraguha, the communication manager at WASAC.

The city with over 145,000 cubic meters estimated daily water demand only gets 105,000 cubic meters from key water treatment plants, but much of the volume gets lost in the distribution chain owing to leakages linked to network damages, illegal connections and disasters. The agency reported that heavy rains and flooding in rivers that feed key water treatment plants had paralysed production since early this week, leading to water shortage in areas of Kanombe, Remera, Gikondo, Kacyiru and Nyamirambo.

Until Wednesday, the areas could not get water as planned on the rationing schedule as high turbidity of Nyabarongo river water disrupted normal production at the Nzove Water plant.

Mr Iraguha said supplying water using the mobile tanks was a short-term solution mooted in December to ease the persistent water problems pending completion of network upgrades expected to help plug the current supply deficit.

WASAC currently banks on the ongoing construction of new plants and parallel upgrades for others to meet demand for at least Kigali, thereby buying Government time to do a comprehensive water supply master plan in view of the City growth horizon.

Reports point to the fact that the sharp rise in water demand in the capital continues to be driven by pressure form users in seven adjacent fast-urban