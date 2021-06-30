Violation of health protocols sparks spread of coronavirus

By LEONCE MUVUNYI More by this Author

Failure to adhere to health guidelines is leading to the sharp increase of coronavirus infection across the country.

This has forced the government to re-impose strict restrictions and step up enforcement to contain the spread that could lead to a severe third wave.

On Tuesday, June 29, Rwanda reported 814 new cases, the highest number of cases in a single day in recent weeks, with the total active cases being at 10,495 and a positivity rate of 11.6 percent.

A total of 38,198 coronavirus cases, out of1,631,415 tests done and 431 deaths. The country has so far vaccinated 391,785 people as of June 29.

According to the daily statistics from the Ministry of Health, Rwanda has recorded 3,062 cases within a week as of 21st June. Kigali City as the current hotspot of the infection and has recorded 1,323 cases while Rubavu district is second with 360 cases.

Rwanda Today checked in various places of the virus’ epicentres of Rubavu and Kigali city, most of the shops and the public places, for those allowed to operate, are again strict to the measures of combating the spread of the infection.

Rubavu district, whose communication with the rest parts of the country has been cut of to contain infection, is one of the hotspots of the virus.

According to the Rubavu residents, besides the blame pinned on the recent influx of the Congolese refugees, who came in as the Nyiragongo volcano was erupting, the people were becoming reluctant on complying with the measure.

“We have been reluctant in putting on masks properly or not putting them on at all and washing our hands as the measures prerequisites,” Emmanuel Nsengimana, a bike taxi operator in Rubavu city told Rwanda Today.

However, besides the sloppiness in abiding by the guidelines, the blame also pinned on the recent influx of Congolese refugees and the Nyiragongo eruption that caused the disorder.

“Infection rises with the disturbance following the Congolese refugees flocked to the country as Nyiragongo was erupting. After their arrival, the infection started increasing through the authorities and people were becoming reluctant towards the guidelines,” said Alexia Uwiragiye, a resident of Rubavu district.