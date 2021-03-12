Upgrade of digital platform for farmers

By RWANDA TODAY More by this Author

Farmers are looking forward to improved access to agro-inputs after an ongoing upgrade of the current Smart Nkunganire System (SNS) digital platform that allows them to make electronic purchases courtesy of a three-year partnership between BK Techouse, a technology solutions company under the Bank of Kigali and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The SNS was launched in 2018 currently serves 1,300 agro-dealers and over 1.2 million farmers. The upgraded system will include connecting farmers directly to buyers.

“We want to see this system scaled up and integrate other functions because we believe that the agricultural structure and strategy development not only require increasing the productivity by improving access to seed and fertilisers, but also the combination of other factors including disease and pest control, access to weather conditions and markets,” said Charles Bucagu, the deputy director-general of Agriculture Research and Technology Transfer.

According to Mr Bucagu, under the fourth agriculture transformation programme, which runs from 2018 until 2024, the government envisages radical changes in agriculture including moving from subsistence farming into more market-oriented business.

According to BK Techouse management, the plan is to enhance the features offered on the SNS platform to improve and expand its capabilities to include financial and advisory services and market access.

SNS currently helps farmers to place agri-inputs orders, make purchases, demand aggregation, secure agro-dealer supply and stock management, and access business intelligence reports.

Advertisement

Improvements on the platform include developing SNS into an interoperable agricultural sector data ecosystem platform – supporting enhanced data analytics and reporting.